Qatar signs deal with Gaza Electricity Generation Company

Qatari Ambassador Mohammed Al-Emadi has signed a deal with the Gaza Power Generation Company and the Gaza Electricity Distribution Company, Akka news website reported on Friday.

According to Akka, Israel Hayom, an Israeli Hebrew daily, reported that the deal stipulates opening an escrow account to cover the cost of gas supplies to the power plant and power generation.

The Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza will be the major owner of this account, and the Gaza Electricity Distribution Company will deposit $5 million each month into the account.

Several months ago, Al-Emadi was quoted by Israeli daily Haaretz stating that the gas pipeline should be completed within two and a half years, costing $60 million that Qatar would pay. He noted that work had already started.

Gaza has a diesel-fired power plant that provides around 60MW, while the Gaza Strip needs much more than this – over 500MW.

Qatar has been a major supplier of fuel used by this plant.

Al-Emadi arrived in Israel on Tuesday, met with senior Israeli officials and then travelled to Gaza to meet with Hamas leadership in the coastal enclave.

Israeli public broadcasting corporation, Kan, disclosed that Al-Emadi discussed the ceasefire, humanitarian assistance, Qatari and international projects during his meetings with the Israelis and Palestinians.