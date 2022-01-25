Egyptian-Saudi joint naval exercise kicks off

The joint naval exercise called Morgan-17 between Egyptian and Saudi naval forces has kicked off in Saudi Arabia, the Egyptian Armed Forces announced on Monday.

According to the announcement, the military drills, which will take place over several days, will include theoretical lectures and training conferences as well as tactical exercises by naval Special Forces, using various small arms and surface-to-surface artillery.

The drills will also include surface-to-air targeting, the Egyptian army said in its statement.

The Morgan-17 exercise is taking place at the King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah on the Red Sea, according to the Saudi Ministry of Defence.

