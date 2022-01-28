Egypt tops Forbes list of Africa billionaires

Egypt and South Africa have topped Forbes' latest list of Africa's Richest People 2022 with five billionaires each.

Nigeria had three billionaires and Morocco two, the publication said. All the billionaires in Africa are men, it added.

Forbes reported that the total wealth of the African continent's 18 billionaires was estimated at $84.9 billion, an increase of 15 per cent over the past 12 months.

Egyptian billionaire, Nasef Sawiris, ranked fourth on the list, with a net worth estimated at $8.6 billion as of 23 January 2022. His brother, Naguib Sawiris, came in eighth, with a net worth of $3.4 billion.

Kenya Has No Dollar Billionaire, Latest Forbes Super Rich List For Africa Reveals https://t.co/zeuMuk3Mkw pic.twitter.com/Vxw05Ult4g — Robert ALAI (@RobertAlai) April 10, 2020

Another Egyptian billionaire, Mohamed Mansour, who supervises the Mansour family group, ranked 12th on the list, which also included his brothers, Yassin and Youssef, who share the group's ownership and ranked 18th and 15th respectively.

The list also included Algerian billionaire, Issad Rebrab and his family, who occupied the seventh spot on the Forbes list, with a net worth of $5.1 billion. Rebrab is the only Algerian to be named.

