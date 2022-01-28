Sudanese Sovereignty Council slams activities of 'some' foreign missions

Sudanese Sovereignty Council yesterday accused "some" foreign missions in the country of carrying out activities against diplomatic norms.

The council's spokeswoman, Salma Abdel Jabbar, described the activities as "going against diplomatic norms and violating the country's sovereignty."

Abdel Jabbar's remarks came in a briefing with the acting foreign minister. She did not give any more details on the activities run by the missions.

There are around 57 foreign and Arab diplomatic missions in the capital Khartoum.

Since 25 October, Sudan has been witnessing protests against measures taken by the council's leader Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, including imposing state emergency, dissolving former ministers and councils, as well as arresting officials. The measures were repeatedly criticised by western nations who have called for the restoration of the civilian-led government and the end of a crackdown on protests.

