Limited gas flow test starts from Iran to Turkey

Natural gas supply testing from Iran to Turkey has started in limited quantities, which will alleviate natural gas cuts to the country's industrial sector from 31 January, Turkey's state pipeline operator BOTAS said late Friday and Anadolu News Agency reports.

Iran had confirmed it would not send natural gas to Turkey, starting from 20 January, for 10 days due to technical problems at the Gurbulak gas entry point on the Turkey-Iran border.

In response, and to ensure an equitable supply-demand balance, BOTAS implemented a 40 per cent reduction in gas power to its industrial consumers.

The state operator further confirmed that by 31 January, from 0800 local time (0500 GMT) it would only cut gas supplies by 20 per cent to industrial users.

READ: There's more to the gas crisis between Iran and Turkey than meets the eye