Arab League: FMs did not discuss reinstating Syria

Foreign ministers who met at the Arab League summit yesterday did not discuss the return of Syria to the regional body, Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said.

"The issue of a country's return to its seat or inviting it to participate in a summit is preceded by deliberations and consultations, and the presentation of a draft resolution, ideas and vision from member states and what is required from the Syrian side … this has not been raised yet," Aboul Gheit said during a press conference.

He added that the appropriate conditions had not yet been fulfilled for Syria to return to its seat in the League, after its suspension 10 years ago.

In a previous interview with the Egyptian Sada El-Balad TV channel, Aboul Gheit said: "Some Arab countries are quietly opening up to Syria," noting that Algeria, Iraq and Jordan would like to see Syria retake its seat at the League.

READ: Arab League calls for labelling Yemen rebels as 'terrorist' group