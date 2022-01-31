Portuguese / Spanish / English

Arab League: FMs did not discuss reinstating Syria

January 31, 2022 at 10:27 am | Published in: Africa, Algeria, Arab League, International Organisations, Middle East, News, Syria
KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT - JANUARY 30: Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Kuwait's Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser al-Mohammed al-Sabah (not seen) hold a joint press conference following a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Arab League states in Kuwait City on January 30, 2022. ( Jaber Abdulkhaleg - Anadolu Agency )
Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit holds a joint press conference in Kuwait City on January 30, 2022. [Jaber Abdulkhaleg - Anadolu Agency]
 January 31, 2022 at 10:27 am

Foreign ministers who met at the Arab League summit yesterday did not discuss the return of Syria to the regional body, Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said.

"The issue of a country's return to its seat or inviting it to participate in a summit is preceded by deliberations and consultations, and the presentation of a draft resolution, ideas and vision from member states and what is required from the Syrian side … this has not been raised yet," Aboul Gheit said during a press conference.

He added that the appropriate conditions had not yet been fulfilled for Syria to return to its seat in the League, after its suspension 10 years ago.

In a previous interview with the Egyptian Sada El-Balad TV channel, Aboul Gheit said: "Some Arab countries are quietly opening up to Syria," noting that Algeria, Iraq and Jordan would like to see Syria retake its seat at the League.

READ: Arab League calls for labelling Yemen rebels as 'terrorist' group

Categories
AfricaAlgeriaArab LeagueInternational OrganisationsMiddle EastNewsSyria
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments