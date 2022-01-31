Israeli jets attack sites near Damascus: Syria

Israeli warplanes carried out a missile attack early Monday near the Syrian capital, Damascus, the state news agency, SANA reported, and also reported by Anadolu News Agency.

"The Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with bursts of missiles from the direction of Riyaq, east of Beirut, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus," SANA said, citing a military source.

The source said Syrian air defences intercepted the missiles and downed some of them.

The military source reported material damage in the attack, without giving further details.

There was no comment from the Israeli authorities on the report.

For years, Israel has targeted sites of Iranian and Syrian regime forces in Syria.

Israel rarely claims responsibility for its attacks there.

