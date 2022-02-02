Egypt's Suez Canal breaks 'unprecedented revenue records', official says

Egypt's Suez Canal achieved unprecedented records in January, the chairman of the state-run Suez Canal Authority announced yesterday.

Osama Rabie told Sky News this could be seen in the "number of ships, net tonnage and the revenue," noting that they were the "highest compared to the performance rates achieved during the successive months of January throughout the canal's history."

The official pointed out that the canal was used by "1,774 ships in January, compared to a total of 1,594 ships during January 2021," adding that the net tonnage achieved in January amounted to "106.1 million tons, compared to 104.2 million tons last year."

"In January, the canal revenues reached $544.7 million excluding navigation services, compared to $495.7 million during the same month of last year, marking a 9.9 per cent increase ($49 million)," he explained.

