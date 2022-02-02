Turkey's tourism revenues doubled to $24.5bn in 2021 as trade deficit narrows

Turkey's tourism revenues doubled to almost $25 billion last year as the country's trade deficit narrowed, Reuters reports, citing governmental data.

According to the report, Turkey's tourism revenues increased by 103 per cent on an annual basis to $24.48 billion last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) shows.

TUIK data reveals that the foreign trade deficit shrank 7.5 per cent year-on-year to $46.13 billion in 2021.

Relatedly, Turkish tourism fears catastrophe in case of war between Russia and Ukraine.

Data shows at least 30 per cent of tourists coming to Turkey are from Russia and Ukraine.

