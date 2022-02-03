Israel army commanders warns settler attacks could trigger new intifada

Senior Israeli army commanders warned yesterday that continuous attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinian property would trigger a new intifada in the occupied West Bank, Quds Press reported.

According to the news site, Israel's Walla news website reported that Israeli commanders criticised Israeli police officers due to their refusal to take part in the fight against settler crimes against Palestinians.

Walla pointed out that the Israeli settler attacks have continued, noting that they included riots, burning tyres, damaging crops, throwing stones, setting Palestinian property on fire, among other attacks.

"Only one abnormal settler crime is enough to ignite the escalation in the West Bank," they warned.

There has been a steady rise in settler attacks on Palestinians, they added, noting that 352 attacks were carried out in 2019, 353 attacks in 2020 and 377 attacks in 2021.

If damage to Palestinian crops were to be added to the attacks in 2021, the number would rise to 563.

