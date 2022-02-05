Israel settlers pollute spring water in West Bank

Israeli settlers on Friday intentionally polluted the water of a spring in the West Bank village of Qaryout, north of Nablus, Anadolu Agency reported.

"The settlers raided the area, broke the lock of the water spring, damaged the fence around it and poured unknown material with a dirty smell in the water," activist Bashar Al-Qaryouti confirmed.

He added: "They did so to turn the water unsafe for drinking or farming."

The activist said that the village residents renovated the facility around the spring and carried out a farming project in the surrounding lands to protect it from settlers.

"The residents are trying to refine the water and afford 24/7 guarding shifts for it," the activist said, noting that these efforts aim to prevent future attacks on the spring.