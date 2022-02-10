Bahrain buys Israel radars, anti-drone systems

Israel will sell radars and anti-drone systems to Bahrain, BATS, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), said yesterday.

"The Bahraini military have chosen BATS to provide them with integrated coastal monitoring systems to defend the coasts of a military base in the country," the company said in a statement, adding that the solution will include "multiple installations of radars and electro-optics integrated into the command and control center."

The company pointed out that the radars would operate with "GR12 technology," explaining that it would be the "core of the solution."

"The system will provide medium and far field in addition to near-shore identification and tracking, and deliver them to comprehensive tactical situational images that are displayed to operators," the company explained.

BATS noted that the contract was signed in January and delivery is expected this year.

The deal comes days after the Israeli Defence Minister, Benny Gantz, signed a cooperation agreement with Bahrain in the fields of intelligence, equipment procurement and military training.

Bahrain signed a normalisation deal with the occupation state of Israel in September 2020 along with neighbouring UAE.

