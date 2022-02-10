Portuguese / Spanish / English

Ennahda: Rashid Ghannouchi's life is under threat

February 10, 2022 at 10:20 am | Published in: Africa, News, Tunisia
Tunisia's parliament speaker and the leader of Ennahda Rached Ghannouchi in Tunisia on 20 January 2022 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Threats have been made against the life of Ennahda head Rashid Ghanouchi, the movement said yesterday.

This came as calls spread for protests to be held outside Ghannouchi's home with demonstrators accusing him of involvement in the 2013 assassination of opposition leader Chokri Belaid.

Ennahda leader Sami Turaiki said the party has become fearful for the life of Rashid Ghannouchi and his family, and that he holds President Kais Saied and the Minister of Interior Taoufik Charfeddine responsible for Ghannouchi's safety and that of all the leaders of the movement.

Belaid was shot dead in front of his house on 6 February 2013. His assassination triggered a political crisis in the country.

Soon after his death, Belaid's widow Basma Belaid told France24 that said she had no doubt that Ennahda was responsible for her husband's murder.

"I accuse Ennahda and the [Ennahda] party leader [Rached] Ghannouchi personally of assassinating my husband," she said. "I'm going to file charges of murder. I hold the interior minister equally responsible."

Ghannouchi has denied responsibility for the assassination and has urged authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Tunisia: Ghannouchi's daughter sues lawmaker for defamation

