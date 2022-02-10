Israel raids on Syria pose threat to international aviation, warns Russia

Continuous Israeli raids on Syria are violating international law and complicating the situation in the region, a Russian official warned yesterday.

Russian Ambassador to Syria, Alexander Efimov, told Novosti that Russia was "strongly condemning the Israeli raids on Syria."

"Moscow is constantly informing Israel of its stance against these violations," he added.

"These attacks leave human casualties, inflict tangible material damage, violate Syria's sovereignty, pose a threat to international civil aviation, and generally increase tension in the already escalating military-political situation," Efimov stressed.

The official Syrian news agency SANA yesterday reported that an Israeli air strike had left a soldier dead and five others injured in the capital Damascus. Israeli authorities said that the attack was carried out in response to a missile fired at its territory from Syria.

