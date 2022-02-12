Over 150 Palestinians wounded in Israel's West Bank aggression 

Over 150 Palestinians have been injured in Israeli attacks across occupied Palestinian West Bank cities, witnesses and Palestinian medical sources reported.

Arab48 revealed that eight of the wounded were journalists and two others were paramedics stationed in the field to help the injured.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that 80 Palestinians were wounded in the cities of Nablus and Qalqilya.

It also confirmed that 24 others were wounded during protests against the Israeli appropriation of private Palestinian lands on Sbaih Mountain, located in the neighbourhood of Beita.

The Israeli occupation army also cracked down on two peaceful Palestinian demonstrations. Witnesses confirmed that the Israeli occupation used live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas canisters.

Meanwhile, the PRCS reported that its paramedics treated 45 Palestinians in Beit Dajan, including eight wounded by live ammunition, two paramedics and three journalists.

In Qalqilya, the Israeli occupation forces wounded 11 Palestinians with rubber bullets during clashes that erupted between Palestinians and the Israeli occupation forces, a statement issued by the Fatah movement revealed.

Arab48 reported that two people were wounded in Hebron, but no one was injured after the Israeli occupation drones dropped tear gas canisters.

