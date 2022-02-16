Kuwait's Defence and Interior Ministers submit resignations - local media

Kuwait's Defence and Interior Ministers, both members of the ruling family, have submitted their resignations to the Gulf State's Prime Minister in protest over recent questioning of ministers in parliament, two local newspapers said on Wednesday, and Reuters reports.

Defence Minister, Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Sabah, who survived a no-confidence vote in parliament last month, was quoted by Al Qabas Daily as saying his decision was driven by "arbitrary" questioning of ministers that has impeded government work.

Opposition MPs have recently filed motions for no-confidence votes against several ministers, including the Foreign Minister, in whom confidence was renewed in a vote on Wednesday.

Lawmakers have, so far, not requested to question Interior Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Sabah.

The current government was appointed in December – the country's third in 2021 – under efforts to resolve a long-running standoff with the elected parliament that has hindered State efforts for fiscal reform.

OPEC member, Kuwait, bans political parties but has given its legislature more influence than similar bodies in other Gulf monarchies, including the power to pass and block laws, question ministers and submit no-confidence votes against senior government officials.

READ: Kuwait court overturns law banning 'imitation of opposite sex'