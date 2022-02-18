Portuguese / Spanish / English

Loud sound heard, Israeli jets seen over Beirut - security source, witness

February 18, 2022 at 8:32 pm | Published in: Israel, Lebanon, Middle East, News
Israeli army F15 fighter jets accompanied two American B1b bombers and an American refueling plane on their way from the Gulf on 11 November 2021 [idfonline/Twitter]
A loud sound in Beirut probably was caused by Israeli warplanes flying over the Lebanese capital, according to a security source and a Reuters witness, and Reuters reports.

Israeli planes were flying low over Beirut at the time, the security source said. A Reuters witness reported two jets in the skies over the capital.

Earlier in the day, Israeli aerial defences were triggered and fighter jets scrambled after a radio-controlled aircraft crossed into Israel from Lebanon, Israel's military said. Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it had flown a drone over Israel on a reconnaissance mission for 40 minutes.

