Syria opposition reject Arab countries' normalisation with Assad regime

Syrian opposition groups have categorically rejected the normalisation of relations by some Arab countries with the regime of Bashar Al-Assad saying it erases the regime's responsibility for destroying the country and killing its people.

Their concerns were raised during the Syrian International Forum in Turkey's Istanbul yesterday.

Syrian doctor, Zayd Kayali, said the recent efforts by some Arab countries to normalise relations with the regime, "has called for the need to work on finding an organised popular movement to confront this path because of its serious repercussions on the future of Syria in particular and the region in general."

Kayali explained that "the normalisation steps by some Arab countries started with the former Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir in 2018 but collapsed later."

However, there have been new attempts to return allow the regime to return to the international community.

He said that Russia has exploited these attempts and tried to exaggerate them. Adding that plans to reintegrate the regime into the international community would be based on economic gains but ordinary citizens would not benefit from these.

READ: Syrian child refugee forced to sew torn tent back together