Lebanon: 4 killed in Israeli air strike on car 

At least four people were killed in an Israeli air strike on a car in the town of Bafliyeh in southern Lebanon earlier today, the Civil Defence authorities have revealed. No details were provided about the nationality of the victims.

A medical source told Anadolu initially that two people had been killed in the attack. There was no Israeli comment on the report.

Tension has escalated along Lebanon’s border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip. The Israeli offensive has killed more than 34,900 Palestinians since last October, mainly children and women.

READ: Jordan slams Israel’s ‘defiance of international law’