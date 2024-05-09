Middle East Monitor
Lebanon: 4 killed in Israeli air strike on car 

May 9, 2024 at 11:21 am

A view of damage after Israeli air strike hits Kafr Hamam town in Hasbaya district in southern Lebanon on May 08, 2024 [Ramiz Dallah/Anadolu via Getty Images]

At least four people were killed in an Israeli air strike on a car in the town of Bafliyeh in southern Lebanon earlier today, the Civil Defence authorities have revealed. No details were provided about the nationality of the victims.

A medical source told Anadolu initially that two people had been killed in the attack. There was no Israeli comment on the report.

Tension has escalated along Lebanon’s border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip. The Israeli offensive has killed more than 34,900 Palestinians since last October, mainly children and women.

