Tehran cites 'significant progress' in Vienna nuclear talks

Iran, on Monday, cited "significant progress" in talks with world powers in Vienna on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Foreign Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said Tehran insists on lifting all sanctions that contradict the nuclear deal.

The spokesman, however, did not provide any details about the nature of the progress in the talks.

Negotiations are under way in Vienna between delegations from Russia, China, Germany, France, the UK and Iran. Washington is indirectly involved in the talks.

Iran nuclear deal draft puts prisoners, enrichment, cash first; oil comes later – diplomats

The nuclear deal was signed between Iran and world powers in 2015, under which Iran was required to limit its nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief. However, in May 2018, former US President, Donald Trump, announced withdrawal from the landmark deal, followed by sanctions.

In recent years, Iran has ramped up its nuclear activities as a counter-measure, stirring up tensions with the West.

Meanwhile, Khatibzadeh said Iran is ready to hold talks with neighbouring countries, in a reference to Saudi statements about preparations to hold a fifth round of talks with Tehran.

He said the success of the talks with Saudi Arabia depends on a real willingness from Riyadh to do so.

On Saturday, Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, said his country plans to hold a fifth round of direct talks with Tehran.

"We are looking to schedule a fifth round of direct talks with Iran,, despite a lack of substantive progress so far," bin Farhan said in a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

Tehran and Riyadh severed diplomatic relations in January 2016 following an attack on the Saudi Embassy in Tehran, after Shia cleric Nimr Al-Nimr was executed by Saudi authorities.

2015 nuclear deal has become an 'empty shell', Iran's top security official says

The relationship between the two rivals deteriorated further after Iran, in September 2016, accused Riyadh of deliberately causing the deaths of around 400 Iranian pilgrims in a 2015 stampede in the Muslim holy city of Mecca.

The two sides have since been engaged in a strong regional rivalry, often accusing each other of waging a proxy war for regional influence.

The two regional rivals held four rounds of talks, hosted by Iraq, in an effort to normalise their relations and ease tensions between the two neighbours.