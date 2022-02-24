US to build Kuwait's new defence ministry HQ worth $1bn

Kuwait's new defence ministry headquarters is to be designed and constructed by the US Army Corps of Engineers and other US-based contractors following the approval of a proposal by the Biden administration, worth an estimated $1 billion.

According to a press release by the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), "The State Department made a determination approving the potential foreign military sale to the government of Kuwait of design and construction of the Kuwait ministry of defence headquarters complex and related equipment for an estimated cost of one billion dollars.'' Congress was also notified on Tuesday with lawmakers given 30 days to raise an objection.

"The Government of Kuwait has requested the design, construction, and associated procurement. This includes provisions for all physical building and infrastructure construction costs," the statement added.

The project will include over 20 facilities, including the main headquarters for both civilian and military leadership. The DSCA also stated that the proposal will "support the foreign policy and national security objectives" of the US by helping to improve the infrastructure of a Major Non-NATO ally (MNNA).

The Army Corps of Engineers have previously worked in construction projects for Kuwait, including the state's reconstruction following the end of the Gulf War in 1991.

According to a report by Al-Monitor the development will also be part of Washington's attempts to curb growing Chinese influence in the Gulf, with Kuwait being the first country to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Beijing over its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Kuwait was designated an MNNA in 2004. Last month the Biden administration announced that fellow Gulf state Qatar will become an MMNA citing its key role in the evacuation efforts from Afghanistan last summer and its financial aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

