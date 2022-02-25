Arab countries urge citizens to contact embassies in Ukraine

A host of Arab countries have urged their citizens to contact their countries' embassies in Ukraine "as soon as possible" as tensions escalated following Russia's invasion.

The Saudi embassy in Kyiv urged its citizens to immediately reach out.

"Considering the developments in Ukraine, the Kingdom's embassy in Ukraine calls on all citizens who are present in Ukraine and who have not been in touch with the embassy during the past evacuation phase to communicate with the embassy as soon as possible," it said in a statement.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs also appealed to its citizens to contact the kingdom's embassy in Kyiv.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced the suspension of flights between Dubai and Ukraine.

A spokesman for Fly Dubai said the flights will be temporarily suspended until 8 March.

The spokesman said, in a statement, that "passengers will be contacted regarding options to return the value of the ticket and re-book their tickets," the Emirates Today newspaper reported.

In this context, the Egyptian Minister of Immigration, Nabila Makram, announced the formation of an emergency operations room dedicated to following up with the Egyptian community in Ukraine.

"The operations room is in constant contact with the heads of the Egyptian community in Ukraine, to follow up on the latest developments regarding the situation in cities where Egyptians are present."

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and sent troops into the country, as President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a "special military operation in the east".