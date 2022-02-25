Egypt, GCC sign MoU on political consultation

Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Nayef Al-Hajraf, on the political consultation mechanism between the Ministry and the Council.

Al-Ahram reported that the signing had taken place in a meeting that was held on the sidelines of Al-Hajraf's official visit to the Egyptian capital, Cairo. The meeting discussed "distinguished relations between Egypt and the Gulf countries, as well as the "most prominent current issues in the regional and international arenas."

In December, Egypt and the GCC launched a mechanism for Egyptian-Gulf political consultation, in a first-of-its-kind step that was said to establish a "mechanism to enhance participation in various issues." The move was agreed in a meeting in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Egypt and the Gulf States are seen among the most important Arab countries. The first is one of the largest countries in the Middle East, and is characterised by its strategic importance, while the Gulf has participated in some of the top international and regional issues over the last three decades.

READ: Egypt's population hits 103m people