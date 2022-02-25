Iraq, Russia, Syria and Iran discuss counter-terrorism

Iraqi National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, yesterday met the ambassadors of Russia, Syria and Iran as part of the Quartet Centre for Information Exchange in Iraq's capital city, Baghdad, to discuss counter-terrorism.

Local media reported that the meeting had discussed recent developments along the Iraqi-Syrian border, as well as the latest security developments in the region.

Al-Araji said that cooperation and joint action with the three countries had led to "strong and deterrent blows to terrorism and its leaders," adding that the Centre was playing a "role in informing and resolving many issues."

He pointed out that his country would not allow the presence of terrorist groups along its borders, stressing that Baghdad would only deal with "legitimate, sovereign states and governments."

He reiterated that the Centre was strengthening the "close relationship between the countries that participated in this Centre in difficult and sensitive circumstances, and Iraq will respect those who stood by it during the difficult days."

"There is a concern that there is a plan for the return of terrorists and their spread in the region, which could lead to instability," he said.

