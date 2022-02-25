Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel prepares to receive thousands of Jews from Ukraine

February 25, 2022 at 11:57 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Israel, Middle East, News, Russia, Ukraine
Pnina Tamano-Shata (C), Israel's Minister of Immigration and Absorption, and Yaakov Hagoel (2nd-R), head of the World Zionist Organization (WZO), hand out Israeli flags to immigrants from Ukraine disembarking from their aircraft at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Lod on 20 February 2022. [JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images]
Israel yesterday announced that it is ready to receive thousands of Jews wishing to flee Ukraine following the Russian military operation there, Anadolu reported.

"We are ready to accept thousands of Jewish immigrants from Ukraine," Minister of Immigration and Absorption, Pnina Tamano-Shata, was quoted as saying by Israel's Kan news agency.

"Our door will be open to anyone who wants to come. We will find solutions that go beyond what we are prepared for," she added.

"Israel is prepared to deliver immediate humanitarian assistance to Ukraine."

Earlier yesterday, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned Russia's military intervention in Ukraine, describing it as a "serious violation of world order".

This came after Moscow launched a "full-scale invasion" of Ukraine, with dozens reported dead after cities across the country were targeted, prompting tens of thousands of people to flee their homes, Al Jazeera reported.

After air raids and missile strikes, Russian troops attacked Ukraine on multiple fronts from Belarus, Russia and Crimea which Russia annexed in 2014.

