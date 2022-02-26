Kuwait embassy in Baghdad denounces Iraq cleric's tweet

The Kuwait Embassy in Baghdad issued a statement on Friday denouncing a tweet by Iraqi politician and cleric Iyad Jamal Al-Din, conveying his view that Kuwait is an "Iraqi district".

A statement from the embassy responded: "We express our condemnation and categorical rejection of the abusive tweets issued by the Iraqi cleric Iyad Jamal Al-Din, in which he insulted the State of Kuwait, its symbols, leadership and people on his social media page. His words were unacceptable and reprehensible."

The statement added:

While the embassy expresses its deep dissatisfaction with such actions aimed at undermining the brotherly relations that bind the two brotherly countries, it calls on the concerned Iraqi authorities to rein in these discordant voices by taking legal measures against them.

The Iraqi cleric's original tweet read: "I suggest to the Governor of Basra that after we recover Kuwait to the Basra Governorate, he appoints the poet Dr Souad Al-Sabah as the mayor of the Kuwaiti district."

He justified his request by adding: "Dr Souad is strong, tough, has extensive experience, and she has excellent knowledge of the mood of Iraqis, in addition to being educated."