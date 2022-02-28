Egypt official summoned after journalist calls for invasion of Libya

The Libyan Foreign Ministry summoned the Egyptian Chargé d'affaires to protest against statements made by an Egyptian media journalist close to the authorities who called on his country to invade Libya, as Russia has done in Ukraine.

The Libyan Foreign Ministry said, through its official Facebook page, that the Libyan Minister, Najla Mangoush, summoned ​​Tamer Mustafa, the Chargé d'affaires of the Egyptian Embassy, "as a result of what was circulated on one of the Egyptian TV programs, and the observed disparagement of the Libyan sovereignty and the Government of National Unity, in addition to the analogy of what is happening between Ukraine and Russia to the relationship between Egypt and Libya".

According to the Libyan statement, the Chargé d'affaires affirmed to the Minister that "the party that carried out this act does not represent the orientation of the Egyptian government and its positions on Libya."

For her part, the Minister stressed that "the historical relationship between the two fraternal countries is greater and deeper than any political orientation or polarisation."

Amr Adeeb, an Egyptian journalist close to the Presidency of the Republic, has launched an attack against Libya during his TV program "Al-Hekaya", which is broadcasted by MBC Egypt Channel. Adeeb considered that "Ukraine for Russia is similar to Libya for Egypt". He implicitly indicated that the world is distracted with the Russian-Ukrainian war and will not pay attention to any step that the Egyptian army will take in Libya.

Amr Adeeb's statements have provoked angry reactions among the Libyans, calling on their country's authorities to respond.

It is worth mentioning that the Channel of MBC Egypt is affiliated to the Saudi-owned MBC Group, which may explain part of what the Egyptian Chargé d'affaires meant in his response to the Libyan Foreign Minister, about the fact that "the party who carried out this act does not represent the Egyptian Government."