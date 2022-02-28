Fatah calls for escalating resistance against settlers

Fatah yesterday called on Palestinians to escalate the popular resistance against attacks of Israeli Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu reported.

This came during a meeting of Fatah's Central Committee in Ramallah to discuss the continuous settler attacks on Palestinians, sharp rise of settlement activities and increasing raids of religious sites including Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to the news agency, Fatah's Central Committee called for "escalating the popular resistance against the settler attacks and to stop the attempts to forcibly expel [Palestinian] residents."

During the meeting, Fatah expressed its rejection of the settlement expansion at the expense of the Arab lands.

The extinction of the PLO, if Palestinians let it happen

Palestinians across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem have been subject to increasing violations by Jewish Israeli settlers.

More than 650,000 extremist Jewish settlers live in over 130 illegal settlements and outposts built after the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories in 1967.