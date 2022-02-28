Iraq's Kurdistan region Presidency rejects federal court's oil and gas ruling

February 28, 2022 at 8:12 pm
The Kurdistan Region's Presidency in Iraq rejected, on Monday, a federal court ruling on its oil and gas activities, and said the region would continue to exercise its constitutional rights on the matter, Reuters reports.
Earlier this month, Iraq's federal court deemed an oil and gas law regulating the oil industry in Iraqi Kurdistan unconstitutional and demanded that Kurdish authorities hand over their crude supplies.
