Israel to demolish 3 homes in Bethlehem

Israeli forces yesterday ordered the demolition of three houses in the Bethlehem village of Al-Walaja.

Local sources told Safa that the occupation forces stormed Al-Walaja and handed three demolition orders to the village's residents, in addition to orders to demolish a sheep pen and retaining walls for "being unlicensed".

Israeli settlers were recently reported to have attacked shepherds in Bethlehem's eastern village of Kisan, preventing the land owners from allowing their livestock to graze in the area adjacent to the illegal settlements of Ma'ale Amol and Ibi Hanahel.

