Israel to demolish 3 homes in Bethlehem

February 28, 2022 at 4:29 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
BETHLEHEM, WEST BANK - DECEMBER 21: A view from the site as a building belonging to a Palestinian family demolishing by Israeli forces allegedly for being "unlicensed", in Nahalin village of Bethlehem, West Bank on December 21, 2021. ( Wisam Hashlamoun - Anadolu Agency )
A view from the site as a building belonging to a Palestinian family demolishing by Israeli forces allegedly for being "unlicensed", in Nahalin village of Bethlehem, West Bank on December 21, 2021 [Wisam Hashlamoun - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces yesterday ordered the demolition of three houses in the Bethlehem village of Al-Walaja.

Local sources told Safa that the occupation forces stormed Al-Walaja and handed three demolition orders to the village's residents, in addition to orders to demolish a sheep pen and retaining walls for "being unlicensed".

Israeli settlers were recently reported to have attacked shepherds in Bethlehem's eastern village of Kisan, preventing the land owners from allowing their livestock to graze in the area adjacent to the illegal settlements of Ma'ale Amol and Ibi Hanahel.

