League of Palestine Scholars condemns India ban on hijab

The League of Palestine Scholars yesterday condemned India's ban on Muslim women wearing the hijab in colleges, Anadolu reported.

In a statement, the league said: "We condemn the Indian ban on wearing the scarf and call for respecting the Islamic faith."

"We stress that the hijab is part of the inalienable principles for Muslims and banning it inside educational institutions in India is considered a war on Islam and Muslims, as well as a war on people's freedoms and private rights."

According to the statement, the League pointed out that "the Indian restrictions on wearing the scarf inside schools and colleges is a flagrant violation of India's obligations under international law and human rights conventions."

The High Court of India and Indian authorities must protect the rights of all Muslim women, including their rights to religious freedom, expression and education, it added.

