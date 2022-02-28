Portuguese / Spanish / English

League of Palestine Scholars condemns India ban on hijab

February 28, 2022 at 1:05 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, India, Middle East, News, Palestine
Women protest against hijab ban in schools in India on 10 February 2022 in Karachi, Pakistan. [Sabir Mazhar - Anadolu Agency]
The League of Palestine Scholars yesterday condemned India's ban on Muslim women wearing the hijab in colleges, Anadolu reported.

In a statement, the league said: "We condemn the Indian ban on wearing the scarf and call for respecting the Islamic faith."

"We stress that the hijab is part of the inalienable principles for Muslims and banning it inside educational institutions in India is considered a war on Islam and Muslims, as well as a war on people's freedoms and private rights."

According to the statement, the League pointed out that "the Indian restrictions on wearing the scarf inside schools and colleges is a flagrant violation of India's obligations under international law and human rights conventions."

The High Court of India and Indian authorities must protect the rights of all Muslim women, including their rights to religious freedom, expression and education, it added.

