Muslim scholars union calls for end to Russia war in Ukraine

The International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) yesterday called for an end to the Russia war in Ukraine, a statement posted on the union's website said.

According to the statement, the union also called for a "serious dialogue to begin between the two sides based on neighbourly ties and common interests."

The IUMS said that it "rejects and condemns the trend of military expansion and the relentless pursuit of expansion and military hegemony."

Meanwhile, the statement said that the IUMS "extends prayers and supplications for the displaced and follows up with great concern on the situation of all the displaced women, children and the elderly who escaped the conflict and left their homes."

It called on all charities and humanitarian and international bodies in the Islamic world and elsewhere "to expedite the delivery of humanitarian, food and health assistance to our displaced brothers."

It pointed out that Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said: "None of you will believe until you love for your brother what you love for yourself."

The IUMS reiterated that "protecting and caring for any soul … is charity, and there is a great reward with God Almighty. Therefore, we call on health and medical organisations to do their duty towards the wounded and sick."

"We urgently call on countries that have good relations with both sides such as Turkiye and Pakistan to carry out sincere and serious mediation efforts to immediately stop the devastating war."