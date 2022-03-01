Tunisia welcomes first group of evacuees from Ukraine

The first group of Tunisian nationals evacuated from Ukraine arrived in the capital, Tunis, on Tuesday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

A Tunisian plane carrying 106 Tunisians from Ukraine arrived at Carthage International Airport, Foreign Ministry spokesman, Mohamed Trabelsi, told the state news agency.

He said the Tunisian citizens were evacuated from Ukraine through the border with Romania.

The spokesman said 318 Tunisians have, so far, been evacuated from Ukraine via Romania and Poland.

"Evacuation flights will continue in the coming days to secure the return of Tunisians to the country," Trabelsi added.

Russia's war on Ukraine has entered the sixth day, with Russian forces advancing toward the capital, Kyiv.

The war has been met with outrage from the international community, with the EU, UK and US implementing a range of economic sanctions against Russia.

READ: Egyptians are stranded in Ukraine, and the Embassy does not fulfil its duties