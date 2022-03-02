Qatar, Iran discuss border security

Qatar and Iran yesterday held the 16th periodic meeting for Directors of Coasts and Border Security in the Qatari capital Doha to discuss maritime and land security between the two countries.

Official media reported that the meeting was chaired by the director of border and coastal security at the Qatari interior ministry. Nasser Jaber Al-Nuaimi, and the Iranian border guard commander, Ahmad Ali Goudarzi.

Doha and Tehran agreed in 2018 to coordinate on joint security issues, including maritime and border security.

In 2019, Qatar inaugurated its largest naval base, dubbed "Al-Daayen," which was said to specialise in the security of borders, ports and oil installations. The base is located in the middle of Qatar's eastern coastal town of Sumaysimah.

The base is 639,800 square metres and includes a six metre deep port, according to the Qatari interior ministry.

