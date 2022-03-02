Portuguese / Spanish / English

Qatar's emir meets top US military commander in Doha

March 2, 2022 at 2:25 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Middle East, News, Qatar, US
US-QATAR-MILITARY
Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (out of frame) at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia on January 31, 2022. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
 March 2, 2022 at 2:25 pm

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani today met with the commander of the US Central Command, Gen Kenneth McKenzie, to discuss regional developments.

A statement by the emir's office, the Amiri Diwan, said talks between the two sides in Doha took up strategic relations between the two countries and developments in the region.

Qatar hosts some 13,000 US troops in Al-Udeid Airbase, 30 kilometres southwest of Doha. The base is used as a central command for operations against Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

Last month President Joe Biden indicated plans to nominate Qatar as a "major non-NATO ally" of the United States. "I am notifying Congress that I will designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally to reflect the importance of our relationship," Biden said. "I think it's long overdue."

Qatar has been instrumental in the evacuation of foreign nationals and Afghan refugees from Afghanistan since the withdrawal of US forces in August last year.

OPINION: Qatar's soft power, shifting alliances and strategic interests

Categories
Asia & AmericasMiddle EastNewsQatarUS
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments