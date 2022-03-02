Qatar's emir meets top US military commander in Doha

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani today met with the commander of the US Central Command, Gen Kenneth McKenzie, to discuss regional developments.

A statement by the emir's office, the Amiri Diwan, said talks between the two sides in Doha took up strategic relations between the two countries and developments in the region.

Qatar hosts some 13,000 US troops in Al-Udeid Airbase, 30 kilometres southwest of Doha. The base is used as a central command for operations against Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

Last month President Joe Biden indicated plans to nominate Qatar as a "major non-NATO ally" of the United States. "I am notifying Congress that I will designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally to reflect the importance of our relationship," Biden said. "I think it's long overdue."

Qatar has been instrumental in the evacuation of foreign nationals and Afghan refugees from Afghanistan since the withdrawal of US forces in August last year.

OPINION: Qatar's soft power, shifting alliances and strategic interests