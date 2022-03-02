The UK's crackdown on free speech on Palestine: A conversation with Dr Rob Faure Walker

Join us for a live conversation with Dr Rob Faure Walker where we will discuss the crackdown on free speech on Palestine in UK schools and understanding why the country's anti-extremism programme is flawed and racist. Faure Walker is a lecturer at UCL and author of 'The Emergence of 'Extremism' Exposing the Violent Discourse and Language of 'Radicalization''. He also runs PREVENT digest, an independent not-for-profit organisation that has been gathering evidence on the impact of the UK's counter radicalisation programme.

Join us on Wednesday 4 PM UK here