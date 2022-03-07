Egypt displeased with Sudan over Russia military base: report 

Egypt is "displeased" with the military authorities in Sudan for welcoming the establishment of a Russian military base on Sudanese territories, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

The site quoting unnamed Egyptian sources as saying that "the Egyptian decision-making circles concerned with the Sudanese file" are angry over what they considered "misleading practices" by deputy head of Sudan's ruling council, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, during his visit to Cairo last weekend where he met with the head of the General Intelligence Service, Abbas Kamel.

The paper said Egyptian officials were "surprised" by Dagalo's statements after his return to Khartoum from Moscow, in which he "welcomed" the establishment of a Russian military base on his country's territory, which Cairo considers a "threat to the Red Sea security".

Last week, Dagalo – also known as Hmidti – held a press conference at Khartoum Airport after an eight-day visit to the Russian capital, Moscow, during which he told reporters: "If the establishment of a military base in Sudan is in the country's interest and does not threaten its national security. There's nothing wrong with getting along with Russia or anyone else."

However, sources stressed that Egyptian authorities oppose the "establishment of any foreign bases near the country's borders or areas of influence and interests."

Officials in Cairo demanded Dagalo and Sudanese officials provide clarifications about the statements regarding the Russian naval base.

According to the report Dagalo's recent visit to Moscow came at a time when Khartoum is seeking economic aid, after the West cut off aid following the 25 October coup.

The agreement signed between Moscow and Khartoum provides for the establishment of a Russian naval facility in Sudan, capable of receiving nuclear-powered warships, near Port Sudan, and capable of accommodating up to 300 personnel.