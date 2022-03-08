Russia demands 'equal rights' for all in Iran nuclear deal

Russia has explained that it wants "equal rights" for all parties to the agreement on Iran's nuclear programme.

This came after Iran asked for details of Moscow's demands for US guarantees on restoring the accord.

Earlier on Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov revealed that Moscow has requested "written guarantees" from Washington that Western sanctions imposed on it over the Ukraine war will not affect its economic and military cooperation with Tehran.

The new Russian position which comes in the midst of an unprecedented geopolitical tension between Moscow and the West has cast doubt on whether negotiations in Vienna which have reached critical stages can be concluded swiftly.

Yesterday, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced that his country has asked for clarifications from Moscow on the "request for guarantees".

"Iran's peaceful nuclear cooperation should not be affected or restricted by any sanctions, including Iran's peaceful nuclear cooperation with Russia and other countries," he said.

Hours later Russia's embassy in Tehran tweeted that Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian spoke by phone. During the call, "it was emphasised that the resuscitation of the JCPOA [Iran nuclear deal] should ensure that all its participants have equal rights regarding the unhindered development of cooperation in all areas," the embassy said.

For his part, Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran's cooperation with any country "including Russia, should not be affected by the atmosphere of sanctions."

