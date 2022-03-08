Sudanese protest violence against women protesters

Thousands of Sudanese demonstrated on Tuesday to protest violence against women protesters demanding full civilian rule in the country, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Demonstrators waved banners against gender-based violence during a rally marking International Women's Day in the capital, Khartoum, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter on the ground.

Tuesday's protest was staged following claims of rape and harassment of female protesters by security forces during anti-military protests.

Women groups say that 13 female protesters were raped by soldiers during anti-military rallies on 19 December, 2021. The military authorities said one rape case was registered and vowed to investigate the allegations.

"We call on women and the entire freedom fighters in Sudan to stand up against all different kinds of discrimination against women, including laws and restrictions on women political participation," reads a joint statement issued by women groups.

Sudan has been in turmoil since 25 October, 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency, in a move decried by political groups as a "military coup".

Prior to the military takeover, Sudan was governed by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials tasked with overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023.

READ: Sudan bans popular protests