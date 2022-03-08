Tunisia: Republican Party calls for immediate halt to online consultation

The Republican Party in Tunisia called on Sunday for the online popular consultation process to stop immediately, Anadolu has reported. The party also called for a national dialogue between "all active forces" in the country.

The consultation was launched in mid-January with the aim of "enhancing citizens' participation in the democratic transition process," announced the presidency. Opposition forces, meanwhile, called for it to be boycotted.

Tunisia has witnessed a severe political crisis since last July, when President Kais Saied imposed exceptional measures, including the suspension of parliament and dismissal of the prime minister. At its meeting on Sunday, the Republican Party's executive body discussed the repercussions of the current political crisis in the country. It concluded that the president's measures have failed to address any aspect of the crisis. "State agencies and public money should not be used and wasted for the so-called popular consultation," it said.

Saied called for the consultation to collect citizens' opinions on political, social and economic issues. His opponents claim that he plans to implement changes based on this process, especially amendments to the constitution intended to give him more power. The Republican Party warned against this "danger" whereby the president not only controls all state institutions but also appoints those loyal to him to key positions.

"An inclusive national dialogue should take place with the aim of forming a government of national salvation," explained the party. "The country needs to return to the constitutional path, agree on certain political reforms and hold a general election according to clear mechanisms and a road map."

Most of the country's political and civil forces reject Saied's measures as a "coup against the constitution". Supporters believe that they are a "correction of the course of the 2011 revolution" which overthrew former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.