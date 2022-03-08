Turkey, Israel business circles seek to boost bilateral trade

Turkish and Israeli business people are hoping a two-day visit to Turkiye this week by Israel's President will give a further boost to already thriving trade ties, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Isaac Herzog's visit, starting Wednesday, will come at the invitation of Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ahead of the visit, Turkish and Israeli trade missions gathered in Tel Aviv to sign a Memorandum of Understanding.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) Head, Ismail Gulle said: "With the synergy and positive atmosphere spurred by Herzog's visit to Turkiye, we want both countries to provide the opportunity for mutual economic growth."

Gulle stressed that, after Turkiye improves its trade ties with Israel and the United Arab Emirates, business circles would welcome similar steps with Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

"We will further strengthen the energy and power of Turkiye's exports with its neighbours," Gulle noted.

A delegation from the assembly, including 100 Turkish firms, held more than 1,000 bilateral business meetings with over 400 Israeli companies, said Gulle.

He added that the mutual desire to do business seen during the meetings will take parties beyond the set targets, which is over $9 billion for this year.

Stressing the importance of the first visit to Turkiye by an Israeli president in many years, Gulle said: "The improvement of our political relations will further strengthen our trade ties. Regional trade will create a very positive infrastructure for fostering regional politics that are far from war."

Uriel Lynn, head of the Federation of the Israeli Chambers of Commerce, told Anadolu Agency that Israel is open to Turkish imports.

There is a great potential to expand and enlarge the product range and services Turkish companies provide to Israel, he said.

He stressed that new Israeli measures pave the way for Turkiye to export more vegetables and agricultural goods.

Calling Herzog's visit to Turkiye "a milestone," Lynn added: "We're building a platform for a much stronger basis where we can really cooperate together. And that is very important."