Israel journalist: 'Turkey should deport Hamas leaders to revive ties with Israel'

Israel should ask Turkey to close all Hamas offices in Istanbul and deport the Palestinian Islamic resistance movement leaders in order to revive ties between the two countries, an Israeli journalist suggested on Friday.

"For Jerusalem to even consider a reconciliation deal with Ankara, (Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan must first close all Hamas offices in Turkey and deport senior members Husam Badran, Mousa Al-Akari, Zaher Jabarin, Jihad Yaghmour, all of whom have Israeli blood on their hands," Israeli journalist Nadav Shragai wrote.

Shragai did not expect that Turkey would accept this, citing an alleged previous promise following the reconciliation agreement of 2016.

He said that the 2016 agreement "did not end well for us, the government must proceed with caution," claiming that Turkey's economy "is struggling greatly" and Erdogan "is in desperate need of allies."

The Israeli journalist, who published his opinion piece in Israel Hayom, insisted that Erdogan: "Did not prevent anti-Israel terrorist activity from being conducted on Turkish soil."

Shragai claimed that since 2010, when Israel attacked the Turkish Mavi Marmara ship and killed nine Turkish civilians: "Hundreds of terrorist attacks were planned by Hamas members from Turkey."

He claimed that Hamas even planned several times to carry out a coup of the Palestinian Authority and carried out military training in Turkey to conduct more attacks and kidnappings.

According to Shragai, recent reports found that Shin Bet had: "Uncovered a large-scale Hamas terror plot with dozens of operatives, suicide-bomb vests and weapons recovered in counter-terror raids led by Hamas leaders Saleh Al-Arouri and Zakaria Najib from Turkey."

He concluded: "As such, Israel cannot trust another Turkish promise to prevent anti-Israeli activities from its soil. Been there, done that. Israel must proceed with utmost caution with regard to Erdogan's courtship."