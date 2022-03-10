Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel Foreign Minister, Jordan's King discuss Jerusalem tensions

March 10, 2022 at 5:19 pm | Published in: Israel, Jordan, Middle East, News, Palestine
Jordanian King Abdullah II (R) and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (L) meet in Amman, Jordan on 10 March 2022 [Royal Hashemite Court/Anadolu Agency]
Jordan's King Abdullah hosted Israeli Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, for talks on Thursday about coordinating ways of securing calm in Jerusalem, a frequent flashpoint of Palestinian protests, Israel's Foreign Ministry said and Reuters reports.

The visit came "ahead of the (Muslim fast month) of Ramadan and in light of reports of growing tension in Jerusalem", the Ministry said in a statement.

Israeli police confrontations with Palestinians during Ramadan last year helped stoke a May war in Gaza. Ramadan, next month, coincides with Judaism's Passover festival and Christian Easter. Jerusalem is holy to all three faiths. Jordan is the custodian of Al Aqsa, a major mosque in Jerusalem's Old City.

The Foreign Ministry quoted Lapid as saying that he and Abdullah "agreed that we must work together to calm tension and promote understandings".

