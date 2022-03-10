Italy and Israel discuss Ukraine war

The foreign ministers of Italy and Israel spoke by phone Wednesday about initiatives to assist Ukrainians affected by Russia's war, Anadolu has reported.

According to the Italian foreign ministry, Luigi Di Maio and Yair Lapid expressed their "firm condemnation of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and called for the cessation of hostilities."

Among the issues discussed was Italy's commitment to supporting international and Israeli mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the important initiatives to assist the Ukrainian population and evacuate those in need.

The UN has said that at least 516 civilians have been killed and 908 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched the war against its neighbour. The real toll is feared to be much higher. The international organisation puts the number of people who have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries at more than 2.1 million.

