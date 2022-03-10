Israel rejects Ukraine's criticism of Russia flights

Israel has said that it will not tolerate criticism from Ukrainian officials who accuse the occupation state of accepting money "soaked in Ukrainian blood" in reference to ongoing flights to Russia by national airline El Al.

According to Channel 12, Israel warned Ukraine that it will not continue its attempts to mediate between Kyiv and Moscow if officials continue to attack Tel Aviv publicly.

The Times of Israel, meanwhile, reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted his thanks to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for his mediation efforts. Although a senior Ukrainian MP also welcomed Bennett's efforts, he said that such a move was "unrealistic" amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's "absurd" demands.

Oleksandr Merezhko, the Chair of the Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, added that what his country needs the most are weapons to fend off Russian invaders. Merezhko called Putin the "Hitler of the 21st century" and claimed that his country would not agree to the Russian leader's ceasefire conditions.

