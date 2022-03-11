'Suspicious parties' fabricated statements in our name, says Hamas official

Suspicious parties are behind the fabrication of statements on behalf of Hamas' leaders, the movement's spokesperson said yesterday.

This comes in reference to statements which appear to have been released by the movement saying that it was concerned about the visits of Israeli officials and leaders, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog, to a number of Arab and Islamic countries.

"These statements are pure media fabrications, behind which are suspicious parties, attempting to desperately disrupt the movement's stances," the spokesperson said, calling on the Arab people "not to trust those publications and "to always seek official Hamas sources."

