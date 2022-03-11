Portuguese / Spanish / English

'Suspicious parties' fabricated statements in our name, says Hamas official

March 11, 2022 at 2:08 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Palestine
GAZA CITY, GAZA - SEPTEMBER 22: Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasim holds a press conference in Gaza City, Gaza on September 22, 2021. ( Mustafa Hassona - Anadolu Agency )
Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasim holds a press conference in Gaza City, Gaza on September 22, 2021 [Mustafa Hassona - Anadolu Agency]
 March 11, 2022 at 2:08 pm

Suspicious parties are behind the fabrication of statements on behalf of Hamas' leaders, the movement's spokesperson said yesterday.

This comes in reference to statements which appear to have been released by the movement saying that it was concerned about the visits of Israeli officials and leaders, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog, to a number of Arab and Islamic countries.

"These statements are pure media fabrications, behind which are suspicious parties, attempting to desperately disrupt the movement's stances," the spokesperson said, calling on the Arab people "not to trust those publications and "to always seek official Hamas sources."

OPINION: Turkiye did not discard the Palestinians to repair ties with Israel

Categories
Middle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments