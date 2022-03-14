Iraq's KRG Judicial Council seeks to take Erbil attack to UN

The Supreme Judicial Council of northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) on Monday called for a complaint to be filed with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Iranian missile attack in Erbil, Anadolu News Agency reports.

On Sunday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for Saturday's strike, saying the missile attack targeted Israeli facilities in Erbil.

The Iraqi government should "take the necessary measures by submitting a complaint to the UN Security Council regarding violations of Iraq's sovereignty," the Council said in a statement.

Calling for Iraq to be respected and not to be a battlefield for countries, the statement urged the Iraqi parliament and the international community to "take a serious and decisive stand to put an end to these attacks."

Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, arrived in Erbil, alongside a high-level security delegation for talks with KRG officials, according to the Iraqi State News Agency.

