Arab countries condemn missile attack on Erbil, northern Iraq

Several Arab countries, including Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain and Yemen, on Sunday condemned a missile attack that struck Erbil in northern Iraq, Anadolu reports.

Voicing solidarity with Iraq, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry condemned "in the strongest terms" the missile attack that targeted Erbil.

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for Saturday's strike in the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), saying the missile targeted Israeli facilities in the region.

Meanwhile, Jordan described the assault as a "terrorist attack."

The Bahraini Foreign Ministry in a statement "denounced the missile attack on the city of Erbil" and expressed "full support for the Republic of Iraq in all the measures it takes to maintain its security and territorial integrity."

The Yemeni Foreign Ministry decried "the terrorist attack that targeted the security and stability of Iraq."

Nayef Al-Hajraf, the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), also condemned the assault, describing it as a "terrorist attack."

Arab League's Secretary-General Ahmed Abuol-Gheit, for his part, voiced "full support for the Iraqi efforts in confronting such criminal acts that targeted Iraq's stability and security."

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on social media condemned the attack and announced opening an investigation on the attack.