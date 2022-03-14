Israel says it will not be route to bypass sanctions on Russia

Israeli Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid said, Monday, Israel will not be a route for bypassing international sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and western countries, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating the issue together with partners, including the Bank of Israel, the Finance Ministry, the Economy Ministry, the Airports Authority, the Energy Ministry and others," Lapid said at a joint press conference with Slovakian Foreign Minister, Ivan Korčok in the capital, Bratislava.

Lapid said there is no justification to violate the sovereignty of Ukraine and called on Russia "to stop the shooting and attacks and to solve the problems around the negotiating table."

Lapid also said Israel will do everything in its power to help mediation efforts to cease fire and restore peace.

The Israeli Minister said he discussed with his Slovakian counterpart the issue of facilitating the departure of Israelis and Jews from Ukraine via the Ukrainian-Slovakian border crossing, Vysne Nemecke.

Since Russia launched its war on Ukraine on 24 February, more than 2.69 million people have fled to other countries, according to UN estimates.

At least 596 civilians have also been killed and 1,067 injured in Ukraine, the UN added.

The EU, US, and many other countries have imposed sanctions on Moscow, while many companies and global brands have suspended operations in Russia.