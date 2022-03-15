Portuguese / Spanish / English

Houthi official says Saudi Arabia cannot be a mediator in the Yemen war

March 15, 2022 at 7:02 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
Yemeni army besiege Strategic Harad city in preparation for its liberation from the Houthis in Hajjah Governate, Yemen on February 4, 2022 [Muhammed El-Wafi/Anadolu Agency]
A Houthi official said, on Tuesday, that Saudi Arabia cannot be a mediator in the Yemen war, remarking on a Reuters report of a Gulf Arab initiative to hold consultations among Yemeni parties in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, with Reuters reporting this, as well.

Mohamed Ali Al-Houthi, head of the Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee, said, "Riyadh is a party in the war not a mediator."

The Saudi-based GCC is considering inviting the Houthi movement and other Yemeni parties for consultations in Riyadh this month as part of an initiative aimed at backing UN-led peace efforts, two Gulf officials told Reuters.

