Houthi official says Saudi Arabia cannot be a mediator in the Yemen war

A Houthi official said, on Tuesday, that Saudi Arabia cannot be a mediator in the Yemen war, remarking on a Reuters report of a Gulf Arab initiative to hold consultations among Yemeni parties in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, with Reuters reporting this, as well.

Mohamed Ali Al-Houthi, head of the Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee, said, "Riyadh is a party in the war not a mediator."

The Saudi-based GCC is considering inviting the Houthi movement and other Yemeni parties for consultations in Riyadh this month as part of an initiative aimed at backing UN-led peace efforts, two Gulf officials told Reuters.

